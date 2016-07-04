Telenor says workforce reduction is inevitable
OSLO, Feb 2 Telenor's sees workforce reductions as inevitable in the years towards 2020, CFO Joergen Rostrup told a company investor conference on Thursday:
July 5 Beijing Kunlun Tech :
* Says it set up an investment wholly owned subsidiary with registered capital of 30 million yuan in Lhasa on June 28
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/43nG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
OSLO, Feb 2 Telenor's sees workforce reductions as inevitable in the years towards 2020, CFO Joergen Rostrup told a company investor conference on Thursday:
* Mix Telematics announces financial results for third quarter of fiscal 2017
* Gartner reports financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2016