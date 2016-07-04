July 5 Guangzhou Hongli Opto-electronic :

* Says net profit for 2016 H1 to increase 130 percent to 150 percent, or to be 131.2 million yuan to 142.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 57 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/43qr

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)