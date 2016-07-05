BRIEF-Pfizer said to hire JPMorgan to weigh $2 bln portfolio sale - Bloomberg, citing sources
July 5 Fujian Cosunter Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Says a Beijing-based pharmaceutical investment firm's stake in the co decreases to 10 percent (14 million shares) from 15 percent
* Novo Nordisk, Deutsche Bank among top losers after poor results
* Quantum Genomics granted key European patent for QGC011 combination therapy program