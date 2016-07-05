July 5 Brother Enterprises Holding Co Ltd :

* Says it will distribute 10 new share for every 10 shares as stock dividends to shareholders of record on July 8 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on July 11 and the dividend will be paid on July 11

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/bMJaOQ

