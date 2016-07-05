UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 5 Brother Enterprises Holding Co Ltd :
* Says it will distribute 10 new share for every 10 shares as stock dividends to shareholders of record on July 8 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on July 11 and the dividend will be paid on July 11
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/bMJaOQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources