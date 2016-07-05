July 5 Beijing Honggao Creative Construciton Design Co Ltd :

* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 1.52 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders of record on July 11 for 2015

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 15.22 new shares for every 10 shares

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on July 12 and the dividend will be paid on July 12

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/clKsD9

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)