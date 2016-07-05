BRIEF-Pfizer said to hire JPMorgan to weigh $2 bln portfolio sale - Bloomberg, citing sources
July 5 Bank of Ningbo Co Ltd :
* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 4.5 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders of record on July 11 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on July 12 and the dividend will be paid on July 12
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/ifKigu
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 With euro zone core inflation still far below the European Central Bank's target, there is no reason for now to reduce the bank's unprecedented stimulus measures, the chief economist of the German central bank said on Thursday.
* Novo Nordisk, Deutsche Bank among top losers after poor results