* Pfizer said to hire JPMorgan to weigh $2 billion portfolio sale - Bloomberg, citing sources
July 5 Lander Sports Development Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will provide loan guarantee of 300 million yuan for its investment management unit
* Says loan guarantee with a term of 10 years
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5gCQwrkj
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 With euro zone core inflation still far below the European Central Bank's target, there is no reason for now to reduce the bank's unprecedented stimulus measures, the chief economist of the German central bank said on Thursday.
* Novo Nordisk, Deutsche Bank among top losers after poor results