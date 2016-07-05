BRIEF-Virtu posts Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.24
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 5 China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd.:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 6.9 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of July 12
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 13 and the dividend will be paid on July 13
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GtliVnYd
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 2 Health insurer Cigna Corp, which is waiting for a ruling on the U.S. government's lawsuit to block its acquisition by Anthem Inc, reported better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, as it added more commercial members.
* FirstCash reports fourth quarter and full year results; declares quarterly dividend and issues 2017 earnings outlook