July 5 Beijing Ultrapower Software Co., LTD:

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of July 8

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 11 and the dividend will be paid on July 11

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xBqdEBT3

