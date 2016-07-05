BRIEF-Pfizer said to hire JPMorgan to weigh $2 bln portfolio sale - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Pfizer said to hire JPMorgan to weigh $2 billion portfolio sale - Bloomberg, citing sources
July 5 Shenzhen Capstone Industrial Co., Ltd. :
* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit of 80-88 million yuan, to be out of the red compared with 2015 H1
* Says 2015 H1 net loss of 895,800 yuan
* Says revenue from consolidated financial report, received govt compensation are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/Frn9Nakk
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 With euro zone core inflation still far below the European Central Bank's target, there is no reason for now to reduce the bank's unprecedented stimulus measures, the chief economist of the German central bank said on Thursday.
* Novo Nordisk, Deutsche Bank among top losers after poor results