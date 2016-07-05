July 5 Tibet Galaxy Science and Technology Development Co., Ltd. :

* Says it sees 2016 H1 net profit outlook of 1.2-3.5 million yuan, to decrease by 70-90 percent compared with 2015 H1

* Says 2015 H1 net income was 11.6 million yuan

* Comments that plummet revenue from beer unit is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/Fd3czWL6

