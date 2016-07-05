Global bond issuance volumes smash record
LONDON, Feb 2 (IFR) - Global bond issuance volumes hit a new high in January as borrowers sprinted out of the blocks to raise funds ahead of looming event and market risks.
July 5 Hunan TV and Broadcast Intermediary :
* Says it will pay 2015 dividend on July 11
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/43YQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, Feb 2 (IFR) - Global bond issuance volumes hit a new high in January as borrowers sprinted out of the blocks to raise funds ahead of looming event and market risks.
Feb 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Thursday:
MOSUL, Feb 2 When Islamic State seized the five-star Ninewah Oberoi Hotel in east Mosul it replaced wealthy Iraqi patrons with another kind of elite -- foreign fighters and suicide bombers seen as the group's most prized members.