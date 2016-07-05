BRIEF-Pfizer said to hire JPMorgan to weigh $2 bln portfolio sale - Bloomberg, citing sources
July 5 Oceanwide Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it to sell 60 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based electronic company to an investment and management company at 292.3 mlillion yuan
* Says it to hold 15 percent stake in the target co after selling
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 With euro zone core inflation still far below the European Central Bank's target, there is no reason for now to reduce the bank's unprecedented stimulus measures, the chief economist of the German central bank said on Thursday.
