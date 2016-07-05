July 5 Shandong Longda Meat Foodstuff Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 H1 will increase by 150 percent to 180 percent

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 H1 to increase by 50 percent to 80 percent

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 49.5 million yuan

* Comments that increased income from pigs is the main reason for the forecast

