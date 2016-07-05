BRIEF-Quantum Genomics granted key European patent for QGC011 combination therapy program
* Quantum Genomics granted key European patent for QGC011 combination therapy program
July 5 Fuan Pharmaceutical Group :
* Says net profit for 2016 H1 to increase 181.48 percent to 210.72 percent, or to be 77 million yuan to 85 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 27.4 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/44rf
* Still confident on prospects for lung cancer trial (Adds more from CEO on cancer trial, long-term forecast, updates shares)
Feb 2 Merck & Co Inc, faced with patent expirations and increasing development costs for its high-profile Keytruda cancer immunotherapy, reassured investors on Thursday with a 2017 profit forecast roughly in line with Wall Street expectations.