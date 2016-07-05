July 5 Xinjiang Tianshun Supply Chain Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 H1 to increase by 5 percent to 15 percent

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 13.0 million yuan

* Comments that decreased loans and increased subsidy are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/QgXRTh

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)