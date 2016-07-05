July 5 CL International Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will issue 1.1 million shares of common stock in public offering

* Says it will raise proceeds of 1 billion won for operations, at the price of 946 won per share

* Subscription date is July 11

* New shares will be listed on July 25

Source text in Korean: me2.do/GznOCIMd

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)