July 5 WPG Holdings :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2.4 per share (T$3,973,702,109 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 1

* Last date before book closure Aug. 2 with book closure period from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7

* Record date Aug. 7

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/446j

