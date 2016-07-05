July 5 Toyota Motor Corp :

* Says it repurchased 25,044,200 shares for 139,541,572,600 yen in total from June 1 to June 23

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 11

* Says it repurchased 26,471,900 shares for 147,791,307,200 yen in total as of June 30

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ld8jZs

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)