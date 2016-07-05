BRIEF-Heartland Advisors reports 7 pct passive stake in CPI Aerostructures
* Heartland Advisors Inc reports 7 pct passive stake in CPI Aerostructures Inc As of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kldXIx) Further company coverage:
July 5 China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd:
* Says it raises 8.55 billion yuan via private placement
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xlZoJiSZ
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Heartland Advisors Inc reports 7 pct passive stake in CPI Aerostructures Inc As of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kldXIx) Further company coverage:
* Amir Efrati reports 7.5 percent stake in Alcobra Ltd as of January 23 - sec filing
* Investment portollo starting to benefit from higher interest rates, ceo says