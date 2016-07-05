July 5 Shenzhen Refond Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.:

* Sees net profit for the H1 2016 to increase 0 percent to 24.67 percent, or to be 21.7 million yuan to 27 million yuan

* Says the net profit of the same period in 2015 was 21.7 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FJZMt6EB

