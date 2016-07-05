Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 5 SUNSEA Telecommunications Co Ltd :
* Says its controlling shareholder Xinyu-based investment and management co to sell 61.4 million shares (19.7 percent stake) of the co, to a Zhuhai-based investment limited partnership
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GjMYkO
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)