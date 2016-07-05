UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 5 KODACO CO., LTD :
* Says it will invest 5 billion won to set up a JV, namely KODACO Global, for company's overseas investment
* Says the JV will be capitalized at 7.5 billion won and the co will hold 66.7 percent stake in it
Source text in Korean: me2.do/GTYrFa85
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources