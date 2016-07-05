July 5 Shenzhen Infogem Technologies Co., Ltd.:

* Sees net profit for the H1 2016 to increase 44.40 percent to 68.47 percent, or to be 15 million yuan to 17.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of the same period in 2015 was 10.4 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FGgMRfWS

