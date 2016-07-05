July 5 SK D&D Co.,Ltd. :
* Says it will issue the first unregistered/unsecured
private convertible bonds, raising 80 billion won in proceeds
* Maturity date of July 7, 2019, yield to maturity of 2.0
pct and annual coupon of 0.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of
principal on maturity date for the bonds
* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at
56,549 won per share, and a conversion period from July 7, 2017
to June 7, 2019
Source text in Korean: me2.do/FbQsH5Iq
