July 5 SK D&D Co.,Ltd.

* Says it will issue the first unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 80 billion won in proceeds

* Maturity date of July 7, 2019, yield to maturity of 2.0 pct and annual coupon of 0.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 56,549 won per share, and a conversion period from July 7, 2017 to June 7, 2019

Source text in Korean: me2.do/FbQsH5Iq

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)