BRIEF-Neovacs says IDSMB confirms good process of clinical phase IIb test in Lupus
* Announces that independent surveillance comittee of data and tolerance (IDSMB) confirms good process of clinical phase IIb test in Lupus
July 5 MediBic Group :
* Says it resolved to set up external investigation committee for investigation of improper accounting
* Eyes thermal power plant construction in Japan with Toyo Engineering on large-scale facilities with outputs above 500,000 kw - Nikkei Source text - [http://s.nikkei.com/2kYcUOy] Further company coverage:
* Phase I Clinical Data Of ABX464, Abivax'S first-in-class anti-HIV drug, published in two articles in peer-reviewed journals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)