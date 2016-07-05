BRIEF-Ateme Q4 revenue up 38.9 pct at 11.8 million euros
* Q4 revenue 11.8 million euros ($12.74 million) versus 8.5 million euros year ago
July 5 Perfect World Pictures Co Ltd :
* Says it to change company name to Perfect World Co., Ltd.
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/FPXb74
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q4 revenue 11.8 million euros ($12.74 million) versus 8.5 million euros year ago
* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission-Walt Disney Parks and Resorts recalls about 3,000 Mickey Mouse nightlights due to fire hazard
* Samsung is discussing supply deal with Murata Manufacturing for batteries for its next-generation smartphone- Nikkei