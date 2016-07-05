BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Walt Disney Parks and Resorts recalls about 3,000 Mickey Mouse nightlights
* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission-Walt Disney Parks and Resorts recalls about 3,000 Mickey Mouse nightlights due to fire hazard
TOKYO, July 5 Japanese aluminium buyers have agreed to pay producers a premium of $90 to $93 per tonne for metal imported in the July-September quarter, six sources directly involved in the quarterly pricing talks said.
The deals, which mark a 19 to 23 percent fall from premiums of $115 to 117 per tonne PREM-ALUM-JP in the previous quarter, are the first decline since the October-December quarter of 2015, and are in line with a slide in overseas surcharges for physical aluminium.
Japan is Asia's biggest importer of aluminium and the premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price set the benchmark for the region. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
* Eyes thermal power plant construction in Japan with Toyo Engineering on large-scale facilities with outputs above 500,000 kw - Nikkei Source text - [http://s.nikkei.com/2kYcUOy] Further company coverage:
* Boeing says co and the U.S. Air force recently signed a global positioning system sustainment agreement