UPDATE 2-Britain will try to negotiate amicable EU divorce -Brexit paper
* May to trigger Brexit talks by end-March (Adds May's spokeswoman, more reaction)
July 5 PROPERST Co Ltd :
* Says it to sell propery including land and building located in Tokyo, Japan, with an undisclosed price
* Says transaction effective date planned on Aug. 31
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/dw1Ab1
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* May to trigger Brexit talks by end-March (Adds May's spokeswoman, more reaction)
* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 2 Struggling British sportswear retailer Sports Direct is in talks to bid for Eastern Outfitters LLC, the parent of U.S. discount chain Bob's Stores and outdoor retailer Eastern Mountain Sports, people familiar with the matter said.