July 5 Her Chee Industrial :

* Says it will repurchase 3,000,000 shares of its common stock (a 4.1 percent stake) during the period from July 6 to Sep. 5

* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$10 per share ~ T$13 per share

* Total share repurchase consideration is T$67,484,116

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/45hY

