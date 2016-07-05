July 5 Horizon Securities :

* Says it repurchased 9.9 million shares of the company during May 9 to July 5

* Says total purchase amount of T$59,237,644

* Repurchased 9,880,000 shares of its common shares as of July 5, representing a 2.4 percent stake

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/45mR

