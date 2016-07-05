BRIEF-ALNYLAM PRESENTS NEW DATA ON FITUSIRAN AT EAHAD
* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANNOUNCED NEW RESULTS FROM AN EXPLORATORY ANALYSIS OF ITS PHASE 1 STUDY WITH FITUSIRAN
July 5 PharmaEssentia :
* Says it will issue 20 million new shares at T$159 per share
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/45ns
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Mauna Kea technologies appoints John Soto as chief operating officer
LONDON, Feb 2 Drugmakers are preparing for Britain to quit Europe's medicines regulator as part of Brexit, but industry leaders believe the country can still work closely with the EU agency to agree on drug approvals.