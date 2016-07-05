UPDATE 2-Britain will try to negotiate amicable EU divorce -Brexit paper
* May to trigger Brexit talks by end-March (Adds May's spokeswoman, more reaction)
July 5 Pacific Securities Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire stakes in Thailand's securities firm for up to 120 million yuan ($17.99 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29la8xQ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6690 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* May to trigger Brexit talks by end-March (Adds May's spokeswoman, more reaction)
* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 2 Struggling British sportswear retailer Sports Direct is in talks to bid for Eastern Outfitters LLC, the parent of U.S. discount chain Bob's Stores and outdoor retailer Eastern Mountain Sports, people familiar with the matter said.