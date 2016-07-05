BRIEF-ALNYLAM PRESENTS NEW DATA ON FITUSIRAN AT EAHAD
* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANNOUNCED NEW RESULTS FROM AN EXPLORATORY ANALYSIS OF ITS PHASE 1 STUDY WITH FITUSIRAN
July 5 Orient Pharma :
* Says it issued 20 million new shares at T$25 per share with amount of T$500 million on July 5
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/45wQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANNOUNCED NEW RESULTS FROM AN EXPLORATORY ANALYSIS OF ITS PHASE 1 STUDY WITH FITUSIRAN
* Mauna Kea technologies appoints John Soto as chief operating officer
LONDON, Feb 2 Drugmakers are preparing for Britain to quit Europe's medicines regulator as part of Brexit, but industry leaders believe the country can still work closely with the EU agency to agree on drug approvals.