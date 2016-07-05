July 5 Genesis Photonics :

* Says it repurchased 491,000 shares of the company during May 6 to July 5

* Says total purchase amount of T$2,001,759

* Repurchased 7,963,426 shares of its common shares as of July 5, representing a 2.5 percent stake

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/45yR

