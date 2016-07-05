July 5 KPT Industries :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.5 per share (T$40,132,700 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 26

* Last date before book closure July 27 with book closure period from July 28 to Aug. 1

* Record date Aug. 1

* Payment date Aug. 18

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/452w

