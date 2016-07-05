July 5 Jinke Property Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest 1.0 billion yuan ($149.88 million) to set up property management and service provider

* Says it plans to issue up to 2.0 billion yuan asset-backed securities

* Says it plans to invest 1.0 billion yuan to set up education firm

