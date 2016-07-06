July 6 DSK Co.,Ltd. :

* Says it will issue fourth unregistered/unsecured private bonds with warrants, raising 20 billion won in proceeds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 28,750 won per share, and a conversion period from Aug. 11, 2017 to July 11, 2021

Source text in Korean: me2.do/5TULXIy4

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)