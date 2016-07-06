July 6 Tsinghua Tongfang Co., Ltd. :

* Says it issues third tranche of 2016 super short-term financing bills worth 1 billion yuan

* Says the bills with a term of 270 days and an interest rate of 2.92 percent

* Says the maturity date of March 31, 2017

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5pxfGDbb

