BRIEF-SHL Telemedicine accepts resignation of CEO Yuval Shaked
* Announced today that board of directors has accepted resignation of Yuval Shaked, SHL'S CEO
July 6 NIBEC CO., LTD. :
* Says it receives a patent on July 6, for novel peptide for inhibiting fat accumulation and pharmaceutical composition for preventing or treating obesity comprising the same
Source text in Korean:

Ceo says confirms 2017 guidance irrespective of outcome of aphinity trial
Announces that following public offer made by Aevis last week, and in interest of company and all shareholders, Lifewatch has decided to solicit additional offers