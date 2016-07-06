BRIEF-Roche confirms 2017 guidance irrespective of aphinity trial outcome
Ceo says confirms 2017 guidance irrespective of outcome of aphinity trial
July 6 North China Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:
* Says it unit receives goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Hebei Food and Drug Administration


Announces that following public offer made by Aevis last week, and in interest of company and all shareholders, Lifewatch has decided to solicit additional offers
Feb 1 Health insurer Anthem Inc on Wednesday said it expected to break even or make a small profit in the Obamacare individual market in 2017 even as it considers pulling out of that business next year.