BRIEF-Q1 Group to transfer pension fund to FG Future
* Says that Q1 Group has closed a deal to acquire 100 percent stake in a private pension fund Sotsialnoye razvitiye (Social Development) from Fletcher Group Holdings Limited
July 6 Tianjin Guangyu Development Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire stakes in five firms for 8.73 billion yuan ($1.30 billion) via share issue
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29xjAPP
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6900 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says that Q1 Group has closed a deal to acquire 100 percent stake in a private pension fund Sotsialnoye razvitiye (Social Development) from Fletcher Group Holdings Limited
* Live Markets blog: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Feb 1 JP Morgan veteran Ray Doody is leaving the firm to join HSBC as global head of leveraged and acquisition finance, HSBC confirmed on Wednesday.