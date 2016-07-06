July 6 Beyondsoft Corp :

* Says it will use 10 million yuan to set up a new wholly owned unit, which is engaged in development of software, based in Shandong

* Says a wholly owned investment management unit and a wholly owned technology partnership will jointly invest 55 million yuan to set up a technology firm in Beijing

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/h06czA

