July 6 Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical :

* Says net profit for 2016 H1 up 10 percent to 25 percent, or to be 65.8 million yuan to 74.7 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 59.8 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/47yR

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)