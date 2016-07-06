July 6 Chenguang Biotech Group :

* Says net profit for 2016 H1 up 3.1 percent to 22.8 percent, or to be 42 million yuan to 50 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 40.7 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4727

