July 6 Chongqing Taiji Industry Group Co.,Ltd:

* Says it will invest 15 million yuan, to set up JV in Sichuan with two Sichuan-based pharmaceutical companies

* Says the JV will be mainly engaged in production and sale of Chinese medical business, with a registration capital of 60 million yuan

* Says the co will hold 25 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5k80NXjM

