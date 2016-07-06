BRIEF-Q1 Group to transfer pension fund to FG Future
* Says that Q1 Group has closed a deal to acquire 100 percent stake in a private pension fund Sotsialnoye razvitiye (Social Development) from Fletcher Group Holdings Limited
July 6 Korea Real Estate Investment Trust CO., LTD :
* Says its shares will be delisted from Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations Stock Market, effective July 11
* Says it will be listed on Korea Exchange
Source text in Korean: me2.do/Fd3cJioK
(Beijing Headline News)
Feb 1 JP Morgan veteran Ray Doody is leaving the firm to join HSBC as global head of leveraged and acquisition finance, HSBC confirmed on Wednesday.