UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 6 AVIC Electromechanical Systems Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for H1 2016 to increase by 560~590 pct, or to be 131.3 million yuan to 137.2 million yuan, compared to net profit of H1 in 2015 (19.9 million yuan)
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/nVJh1Y
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources