European shares snap losing streak on solid earnings, macro data
* Live Markets blog: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
July 6 Business One Holdings Inc :
* Says it will sell a property which takes up 737.7-meter-square area, based in Fukuoka
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/jXROKB
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Live Markets blog: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Feb 1 JP Morgan veteran Ray Doody is leaving the firm to join HSBC as global head of leveraged and acquisition finance, HSBC confirmed on Wednesday.
* FY recurring net profit EUR 1.11 billion versus EUR 1.03 billion year ago