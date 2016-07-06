July 6 PARK & OPC., LTD. :

* Says it will issue the 24th unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 10 billion won in proceeds

* Maturity date of Aug. 4, 2019, yield to maturity of 3.0 pct and annual coupon of 2.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 7,520 won per share, and a conversion period from Aug. 5, 2017 to July 5, 2019

